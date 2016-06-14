Tires slashed in Fruit Cove

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
There’s no suspect information after three cars had their tires slashed in a Fruit Cove subdivision.
The incident reports from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office show the cars were in a guest parking lot on Beech Brook Street, off Racetrack Road, overnight Tuesday in to Wednesday. Two of the vehicles each had a tire slashed, and the third vehicle had cuts in two tires. Deputies say all of the vehicles had the same cut, about one inch long.
Two of the owners reported the incidents Wednesday morning. At the time the incident reports were written, the other vehicle hadn’t yet been located.
Investigators say there is no surveillance footage of the area where the cars were parked, so there’s no suspect description at this time.
