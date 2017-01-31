Trader Joe's signs lease for new Jacksonville location

By Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

A new Trader Joe's location is coming to Jacksonville.

Trader Joe's has signed a lease for a location in Mandarin.

The store at 11112 San Jose Blvd. is scheduled to open in the second half of 2017.

It will be in the Claire Lane Shopping Center.

Trader Joe's says it carries an array of domestic and imported foods and beverages, including artisan breads, Arabica bean coffees, international frozen entrées, juices, fresh crop nuts, deli items, vitamins, and more.

Trader Joe's said area neighbors can expect to receive a copy of the Trader Joe’s “Fearless Flyer” in their mailboxes after the store opens.