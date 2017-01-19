Truck crashes into East Arlington apartment

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:41 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Robert Alonso and Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl —
WOKV is on the scene of a developing story on McCormick Road near Monument.
A listener says he witnessed a pickup truck driving the wrong way, then crashed in to a home just before Monument.
There are no reported injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
">January 19, 2017
Hard to believe no one was hurt. @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/8ywGtiKfvf— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax)@ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/8ywGtiKfvf— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 19, 2017
#ANjaxBREAKING: Truck into apt at The Dunes Apts on McCormick. No injuries. Unbelievable. @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/9ZklzknhMY— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 19, 2017
Truck driver OK after crashing into apartment on McCormick Road. No one inside at the time. Details @WOKVNews. pic.twitter.com/V131zSygsW— Robert Alonso (@RAlonsoWOKV) January 19, 2017
Another angle of truck going through apartment in East Arlington this AM. Tow truck on scene. No injuries. @WOKVNewspic.twitter.com/AuexOn0LC9— Robert Alonso (@RAlonsoWOKV) January 19, 2017
Truck now out and towed away after crashing into East Arlington apartment this AM. Details @WOKVNews. pic.twitter.com/0olz2vjyXx— Robert Alonso (@RAlonsoWOKV) January 19, 2017
