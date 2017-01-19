Truck crashes into East Arlington apartment

No one was hurt when a pickup truck crashed into an apartment in East Arlington.

Truck into apartment at The Dunes Apartments on McCormick

By Robert Alonso and Rich Jones

WOKV is on the scene of a developing story on McCormick Road near Monument.

A listener says he witnessed a pickup truck driving the wrong way, then crashed in to a home just before Monument.

There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

#ANjaxBREAKING: Truck into apt at The Dunes Apts on McCormick. No injuries. Unbelievable. @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/9ZklzknhMY — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 19, 2017

Truck driver OK after crashing into apartment on McCormick Road. No one inside at the time. Details @WOKVNews. pic.twitter.com/V131zSygsW — Robert Alonso (@RAlonsoWOKV) January 19, 2017

Another angle of truck going through apartment in East Arlington this AM. Tow truck on scene. No injuries. @WOKVNewspic.twitter.com/AuexOn0LC9 — Robert Alonso (@RAlonsoWOKV) January 19, 2017