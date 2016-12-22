Truck driver, pedestrian die in separate wrecks

The driver of a truck died in a crash early Thursday on I-95 and Old St. Augustine Road.

By Rich Jones

It's been an awful week on the roads and highways in NE Florida.



Early Thursday a truck driver from New Jersey died in a wreck on I-95 and Old St. Augustine Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Hezekiah Griggs III was stopped on southbound I-95 in the safety gore that separates the interstate and the exit ramp.



The driver of a tractor trailer didn't realize he was about to hit the truck until it was too late. Griggs III died at the scene. FHP says charges are pending.

In a separate crash Wednesday night, 80-year-old Auralus Guerrier of Orange Park died when he walked into the path of an SUV on U.S. 17 and Mc Intosh Ave, near Kingsley.

Police say Guerrier was standing in the median when he walked into the path of the oncoming vehicle. He later died at the hospital. The driver immediately stopped and was cooperating with police.

Each day this week has featured at least one fatal wreck on highways in NE Florida, including Tuesday's crash on I-10 that left 16-year-old Autumn Branham dead.

We've reached out to Florida Highway Patrol to find out if there are common themes in this week's crashes.