Two arrested after celebratory gunfire hits Arlington apartment

Posted: 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Jacksonville, FL
He says he just wanted to celebrate the holiday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested two cousins for shooting/throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling, which is a second degree felony charge. One of them admitted to shooting a gun to celebrate the New Year.
JSO was called to Playa Way in Arlington around 12:14 AM Sunday in reference to an apartment being shot. A woman in the residence heard a bang and then noticed damage to a wall, which police determined to be from gunfire from outside of the home.
A responding officer saw two people in the backyard near the apartment, according to the arrest report. Multiple shell casings were also found on the ground, and when the owner of the residence gave police permission to search inside, two guns were found in a cabinet above the refrigerator. The arrest report says it appears both guns had been recently fired. One of the guns was reported stolen in 2014.
23-year-old Richard Gordon admitted to police that he fired a gun, according to the arrest report, but says he didn’t intend to hit anyone’s home. 23-year-old Luther Love has been arrested as well, although he denies being in the yard or firing a gun. JSO says Gordon told them Love was the second man in the backyard firing the celebratory shots.
