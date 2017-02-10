Two dead, six injured in Putnam County crash on U.S. 17

By Danielle Leigh

The crash happened on Thursday night on U.S. 17 at Horse Landing Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Barbara Armstrong was behind the wheel of a Hyundai Sonata driving north on U.S. 17. There was another passenger in the car, but authorities have no listed his identity.

The crash report says Armstrong crossed the center line at Horse Landing Road and collided with a Ford Expedition.

32-year-old Josephine Reeves was behind the wheel of the SUV. She had 6 passengers in her car, one 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy.

Armstrong was taken to Putnam Community Medical where she later died. Her passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the Ford Expedition, all passengers were sent to the hospital. Josephine Reeves and the 2-year-old were the only ones with serious injuries.