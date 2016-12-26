Two deputies hurt while chasing hit and run suspect in St. Johns

By Robert Alonso

Two deputies are hurt in an overnight wreck near Elkton involving two patrol cars.



The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:10 this morning on State Road 207 near Middlebrook Road in St. Johns County.



At least one St. Johns Sheriff's Office vehicle suffered front end damage and had a deployed airbag.

Both deputies were pursuing a potential hit and run suspect from a crash nearby when the accident happened, according to SJSO Commander Chuck Mulligan. That suspect managed to get away and the search for that driver continues.

According to the crash report, both patrol cars were heading north on SR 207 in different lanes when one of them - driven by 30-year-old Chase M. Gorey - went right into the path of the other as he tried to make a right turn onto Middlebrook.



Troopers say the other patrol car - driven by 46-year-old Corey T. Livingston - ended up in a ditch. Both have since been towed from the scene.



Both male deputies have been taken to Flagler Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. It's unclear if there are any other injuries from the hit and run crash.



No other vehicles were involved, per the FHP report.



Charges are pending at this time against Gorey.