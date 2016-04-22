Follow us on

Posted: 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Two Duval County Jail inmates die while in custody

JSO: Deaths are unrelated to one another

JSO patrol car door logo
Robert Alonso
JSO patrol car door logo

By Robert Alonso

Jacksonville, FL —

We're learning more about the two inmates who died earlier this week at Duval County Jail, deaths that authorities say aren't related to each other.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a corrections officer found 37-year-old Patricia M. Affrunti unresponsive in an isolation cell at the pre-trial detention center around 1 p.m. Tuesday while doing a wellness check.

According to our partners at Action News Jax, Affrunti had been arrested for child neglect the day before and was in an isolation area normally reserved for those prisoners that jail officials believe are at risk of harming themselves.

Affrunti died around 30 minutes after paramedics rushed her to the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled to determine how she died.

The other victim - 63-year-old Melvin C. Brown - died around three hours later that same day after banging his head into a glass wall in a mental health area on the 6th floor of the jail.

According to JSO, he was in custody on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trespassing. Those stem from an arrest November 7th at the Rosa Parks Bus Station on Union Street.

Corrections officers were called in after Brown reportedly banged his fists on a glass wall in a common area. It was after he was ordered back into his cell when officers discovered him banging his head against the wall.

Brown was also pronounced dead after he was rushed to UF Health.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
