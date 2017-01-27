By Stephanie Brown

A yearlong drug investigation has led to two cocaine trafficking organizations being “effectively dismantled” in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville’s Sheriff Mike Williams says “Operation Scarface” started when police zeroed in on two subjects who were involved in trafficking cocaine locally. The drug transactions were taking place in homes across the City, from the Southside to the Northside. While the two organizations were operating separately, the investigations were linked because one of the main suspects, Christopher Mizell, would occasionally buy from the other, Phillip Bellamy.

The Mizell organization was supplied by people who got their product from a Cuban man in Miami, who would have subordinates drive the drugs up to the area, according to Williams. Five kilos of cocaine intended for distribution in Jacksonville were seized while they were in transport. Investigators also seized about $70,000 and three vehicles from this organization.

“A total of eight arrests were made, including Mizell, which effectively dismantled that organization,” Williams says.

The three top suspects in Miami- including the Cuban man- are being federally indicted, while the rest are being prosecuted by the State Attorney in Jacksonville.

The Bellamy organization was supplied by a local source who got the drugs from an undetermined source in Atlanta, according to JSO. A truck driver would allegedly collect the cash locally and transport it to Atlanta, while also bringing drugs from Atlanta to Jacksonville. When investigators learned about a shipment coming to Jacksonville, they were able to obtain and execute seven search warrants.

Those searches led police to 31 kilos of cocaine, half a kilo of heroin, four pounds of marijuana, 22 firearms, one vehicle, and $206,000 in cash. Seven arrests were also made in this organization.

“Disrupting an organization that was routinely bringing in north of 25 to 30 kilos on a routine basis- that does make a dent,” Williams says.

JSO says Bellamy and Dennis Hicks have not yet been caught. They’re also expecting even more arrests to be coming.

“Criminal intelligence relating to further unidentified persons involved in this conspiracy to traffic narcotics outside of the Jacksonville area will be followed up on by DEA,” Williams says.

Suspects arrested by JSO:

-32-year-old Latonya Folson, Jacksonville- arrested 10/17 for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine

-38-year-old Kirk Jackson, Jacksonville- arrested 9/13 for possession of cocaine, evidence tampering, possession of more than twenty grams of cannabis. Arrested 10/12 for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine

-33-year-old Kareem Sanders, Jacksonville- arrested 11/10 for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine

-45-year-old Leonard Nairn, Jacksonville- arrested 11/18 for conspiracy to traffic in heroin

-30-year-old Darnell Singleton, Jacksonville- arrested 11/9 for conspiracy to traffic in heroin, armed possession of marijuana

-39-year-old Vincent Powell, Jacksonville- arrested 11/9 for conspiring to traffic in heroin

-33-year-old Shockrann Howard, Folkston, GA- arrested 7/7 for trafficking between 28 grams and 150 kilos of cocaine, knowingly possessing a vehicle for drug trafficking, delivering or distributing cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

-33-year-old Christopher Mizell, Jacksonville- arrested 10/25 for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine

-64-year-old Bertie Johnson, Jacksonville- arrested 10/26 for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine

-34-year-old Exly Timothee, Hollywood, FL- arrested 8/23 for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine