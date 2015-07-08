Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:51 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Two killed in Palm Coast crash

FHP says charges pending further investigation

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

Two women are dead in a Monday evening crash in Palm Coast.  Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending further investigation.

The crash happened around 7pm on Palm Coast Parkway.  A witness says the driver of a pickup truck ran a stop light as he approached an intersection on Palm Coast Parkway, just west of I-95. 

The truck T-boned a car, killing the driver.  55-year-old Terri Lynn Wickel of Palm Coast and a 55-year-old female passenger, who has not been identified, both died.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Palm Coast, had minor injuries. 

Two women are dead in a crash in Palm Coast Monday evening. 

Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending further investigation. A witness says the driver of a pickup truck ran a stop light on Palm Coast Parkway as he approached an intersection just west of I-95. The truck reportedly T-boned a car, killing the driver.  She has been identified as 55-year-old Terri Lynn Wickel of Palm Coast.  

A 55-year-old female passenger, who has not been identified, also died.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Palm Coast, had minor injuries. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 