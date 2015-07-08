Two killed in Palm Coast crash

By Rich Jones

Two women are dead in a Monday evening crash in Palm Coast. Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending further investigation.

The crash happened around 7pm on Palm Coast Parkway. A witness says the driver of a pickup truck ran a stop light as he approached an intersection on Palm Coast Parkway, just west of I-95.



The truck T-boned a car, killing the driver. 55-year-old Terri Lynn Wickel of Palm Coast and a 55-year-old female passenger, who has not been identified, both died.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Palm Coast, had minor injuries.