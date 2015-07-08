Two killed in Palm Coast crash

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:51 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl —
Two women are dead in a crash in Palm Coast Monday evening.
Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending further investigation. A witness says the driver of a pickup truck ran a stop light on Palm Coast Parkway as he approached an intersection just west of I-95. The truck reportedly T-boned a car, killing the driver. She has been identified as 55-year-old Terri Lynn Wickel of Palm Coast.
A 55-year-old female passenger, who has not been identified, also died.
The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Palm Coast, had minor injuries.
