Updated: 2:03 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 12:37 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Two local schools targeted with threats

Darnell-Cookman evacuated
By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

An “all clear” has been given at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts, after a bomb threat forced an evacuation Thursday.

The threat was determined to be false, and law enforcement continues to investigate the origin.

School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat. Dismissal was able to proceed as normal, with the exception of car riders, who were picked up at LaVilla School of the Arts.

This is not the only local school that was targeted with a threat.

In Clay County, the Sheriff’s Office says they received a threat call for Lake Asbury Jr. High School. They don’t believe the threat is credible, but as a precaution, they had more deputies on the campus today.

