Two men rob a Westside Wingstop

By Kevin Rafuse

Jacksonville police are looking for two suspects after a Wingstop is robbed Wednesday on the Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 12:45 at the Wingstop on Blanding Boulevard and 103rd Street. Two robbers entered the restaurant with guns, demanding money.

Police say two employees and four customers were inside at the time, and two of those customers were pistol whipped by the robbers.

The two men got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.