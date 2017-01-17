Two people arrested in 2016 Westside murder

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
By Kevin Rafuse
JACKSONVILLE, FL —
Two people have been arrested in the 2016 murder of Eddie Brown on Jacksonville’s Westside.
The 31-year old was shot and killed back on November 7th on Romona Boulevard.
According to police, Brown rented a hotel room in the area according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and was possibly selling drugs on Lane Avenue.
He was last seen leaving the hotel with 21-year old Philieza Lopano, who he was in a relationship prior to his death.
Surveillance video showed Lopano, and 26-year old Blair Terry arriving at Brown’s Hotel room. Terry was seen getting out of the car, and then stepped into the shadows. He then got into the back of the car with Brown and Lopano according to JSO.
A driver then found Brown lying in the street, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was then taken to the hospital where he died.
Lopano and Terry were arrested on Sunday, and charged with murder.
