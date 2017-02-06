Two shot at Taverna Yamas in Tinseltown

By Rich Jones

Two men are hospitalized following a shooting at Taverna Yamas Restaurant and Hookah Lounge early Monday.

JSO was called just after Midnight to shots fired inside the restaurant on Deer Lake Ct.

Rescue took one man to UF Health to be treated for a gunshot wound. Later, a second victim arrived at the hospital. Both were last said to be in surgery.

"There were no suspects that were present at the time. There was a BOLO that was put out, very vague information on who he was", said JSO Lt. James Brennock.

Detectives were interviewing more than 50 witnesses at the scene, including staff and security personnel.

RIGHT NOW: #JSO at #Yamas on Southside. Our @LarryANjax was there. Says there was a fight & possible shots fired. Restaurant is roped off. pic.twitter.com/2qQTcuxXk8 — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) February 6, 2017