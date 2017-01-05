Two teens recovering after being shot at Art Walk

Police working the scene at N. Laura St and W Bay St. after shots were fired at the first Art Walk of 2017

By Danielle Leigh

Shots fired at the first Art Walk of the New Year caused chaos on North Laura Street and West Bay Street on Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. during the event. Off-duty officers were already in the area for the Art Walk, they immediately responded and located a teen boy.

Another teen boy was shot and found in a restaurant at the Landing after he ran there. The two juveniles went sent to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, police have no suspect information at this time and are not clear if there were multiple shooters. They will be speaking with the victims, witnesses, and looking for surveillance video.