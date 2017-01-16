By Sarah Thompson

With many families in downtown celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, gunfire breaks out at the Jacksonville Landing.



The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two young people were shot.



A 13-year-old has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg, while a 16-year-old has life-threatening injuries.



At this time, JSO is not releasing either of their names.



As for what sparked the shooting, police believe there was some kind of a confrontation between a group of individuals, just outside the Landing.



They say this shooting may be related to the one just over a week ago, during Art Walk.



Police are not releasing any suspect information.