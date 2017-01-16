Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:27 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
With many families in downtown celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, gunfire breaks out at the Jacksonville Landing.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two young people were shot.
A 13-year-old has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg, while a 16-year-old has life-threatening injuries.
At this time, JSO is not releasing either of their names.
As for what sparked the shooting, police believe there was some kind of a confrontation between a group of individuals, just outside the Landing.
They say this shooting may be related to the one just over a week ago, during Art Walk.
Police are not releasing any suspect information.
Jacksonville Landing Shooting: Shooting scene being worked. Front doors of The Jacksonville Landing are shattered. #JSO#JAXpic.twitter.com/UktngonSIg— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 16, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}