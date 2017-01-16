Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:27 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Two teens shot at Jacksonville Landing, hours after Martin Luther King Jr. parade

View Larger
Jacksonville Landing
Jacksonville Landing

Related

Police: 2 people shot at Jacksonville Landing
Jacksonville Sheriff: Art Walk shooting was not random

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

With many families in downtown celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, gunfire breaks out at the Jacksonville Landing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two young people were shot.

A 13-year-old has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg, while a 16-year-old has life-threatening injuries.

At this time, JSO is not releasing either of their names.

As for what sparked the shooting, police believe there was some kind of a confrontation between a group of individuals, just outside the Landing.

They say this shooting may be related to the one just over a week ago, during Art Walk.

Police are not releasing any suspect information.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 