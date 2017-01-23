Follow us on

Posted: 4:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Two teens targeted in drive-by shooting in Northwest Jax, while walking home from school

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two 16-year-old males are expected to be OK, after a drive-by shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to police, the teens were walking home from school on Benedict Road, when a white car with dark tinted windows, fired at them on the sidewalk.

One teen was hit in the leg, while the other wasn't hurt.

JSO says the car is possibly a Honda, but they're asking anyone with information to come forward. 

