The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two 16-year-old males are expected to be OK, after a drive-by shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.
According to police, the teens were walking home from school on Benedict Road, when a white car with dark tinted windows, fired at them on the sidewalk.
One teen was hit in the leg, while the other wasn't hurt.
JSO says the car is possibly a Honda, but they're asking anyone with information to come forward.
January 23, 2017
