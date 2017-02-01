By Rich Jones

A Flagler County man is facing multiple charges for using a computer to seduce and lure a child for sex.

An undercover detective was on the other end of the computer as 39-year-old Ronald Daniels sent photos and proposed meeting up.

Daniels, who lives in Palm Coast, was charged with use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child or person believed to be a child to commit an unlawful sexual act with a child, transmit harmful materials to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.



The investigation began January 19th as detectives tried to target individuals that use the Internet to sexually exploit children.



The suspect responded to the undercover detective who he believed to be a young teenager and began a conversation.



In addition to the suspect allegedly seeking to meet up, he allegedly sent the detective a photo exposing himself.



He was held on a $75,000 bond.