Undercover St. Johns County deputy talks about heroin epidemic

By Michael Yoshida, Action News Jax

An undercover deputy shares the fight against heroin in Northeast Florida.

Our partner Action News Jax sat down in an exclusive interview with the deputy who works narcotics in St. Johns County, a place that’s seen heroin arrests rise from one in 2012 to sixteen in 2016.

The man, who we'll call Smith, has worked alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and has over 13 years of experience in the county.

“It is the most readily available drug on our streets,” Smith said.

Smith is talking about heroin, a drug he rarely used to see but now his narcotics unit deals with it daily.

“Heroin is everywhere. It’s in Julington Creek, it’s in Nocatee, it’s Ponte Vedra, it’s on the beach, it’s in Hastings and it’s in St. Augustine,” Smith said.

Smith said the demand for heroin started when the state cracked down on opiate pills. Users then turn turned to the cheaper and easier to get heroin.

“We’re buying every day in an undercover capacity … we’re seeing it as young as teenagers all the way up to the elderly,” Smith said.

In 2012, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office made one arrest for heroin. In 2014, they made four. That number jumped to 16 in 2016. But Smith said the problem is bigger than just number of arrests.

“The fire department tells us they’re seeing these overdoses daily because of the opiate addiction,” Smith said.

So Smith said his unit is targeting the heroin suppliers from Mexico and also the traffickers in Florida.

“Last week, we were able to seize over 3 ounces of heroin. That heroin came from Orlando, Florida,” Smith said.

An effort against heroin that Smith said likely won’t end anytime soon.

“Treatment is really the best solution because I don’t think we’re going to ever stop it from coming across our borders,” Smith said.

But until a solution is found, Smith and his team will keep going with their own efforts.

“We could deal all day long, undercover deals all day long and not stop … it’s literally everywhere,” Smith said.