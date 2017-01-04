Follow us on

Posted: 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

UNF bringing in Border Collies to deal with geese

Goose Masters Border Collie
Goose Masters
Goose Masters Border Collie

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

If you attend the University of North Florida or know anyone who does, odds are, you've heard about the goose problem.

But soon, students and staff are about to get some relief.

The university is bringing in highly trained Border Collies, with the help of Goose Masters, to essentially chase the geese away from central parts of campus and out to their perimeter lakes and waterways.

As Chuck Hubbuch, the assistant director in physical facilities at UNF, explains there's no actual contact between the geese and the dogs.

"They intimidate the geese, by sort of slinking stealthily toward them and making charges when they're told to," says Hubbuch.

Hubbuch tells WOKV, right now, the goose problem is so bad, their groundskeeper struggles to keep up with the mess the geese leave behind. They've also had complaints from students.

"We've had a complaint from somebody in a wheelchair, who talked about having to use her hands on these dirty tires, as they rolled through areas," Hubbuch says.

We're told at this time, the dogs will be on campus two or three times a day, but as the geese become habituated to their new home, the dogs may come out once a day or even less.

