UNF Police: Missing student may not want to be located

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:28 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl —
University of North Florida Police are asking for the public's help to find a 20-year-old student.
George Louissaint Jr. was reported missing early Sunday. He was last seen at The Flats at UNF apartments, Building 65.
"We received some information there was a conflict with some other students. Some of the things that are occurring, I don't know what he's doing. But the phone's not on, and that makes it a little difficult", said Chief Frank Mackesy.
"His whole family is really concerned and as time ticks on they become more concerned. And who can blame them? I'm concerned, I don't know the kid and I care about him", said Mackesy.
UNF Police and JSO searched the woods and six retention ponds around UNF on Sunday. The JSO bloodhound team was turned loose but couldn't pick up his scent.
Police are making contact with business and churches around Kernan Road to see if they have surveillance images that can be helpful.
And they've been in touch with Louissaint's phone company.
"As of right now it would appear that either the phone's turned off, the battery has been pulled out of it, or it's inoperable for some other reason", said Mackesy.
Louissaint has a girlfriend in Alabama, and police are working to speak witih her.
Louissaint made a phone call to his sister around 3 a.m. Sunday but hasn’t been heard from since. Believing Louissaint is a danger to himself, his family called police around 5 a.m. on Sunday.
He’s described as a black male who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.
"All we want to do is make sure he's OK. We're not looking to arrest him or anything so if he's hiding from us we'd like for him to come out", said the UNF Police Chief.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact UPD at (904) 620-2800 or JSO at (904) 630-0500.
