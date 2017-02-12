Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    UNF police searching for missing student considered danger to himself

    George Louissaint Jr.
    By John Engel

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    University of North Florida police are searching for a 20-year-old student who was last heard from early Sunday morning and is considered a danger to himself.

    George Louissaint Jr. was last seen at The Flats at UNF apartments, Building 65, according to a special bulletin distributed by the school to students and faculty.

    Louissaint made a phone call to his sister around 3 a.m. but hasn’t been heard from since. Believing Louissaint is a danger to himself, his family called police around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

    He’s described as a black male who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UPD at (904) 620-2800 or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.

