By John Engel

University of North Florida police are searching for a 20-year-old student who was last heard from early Sunday morning and is considered a danger to himself.

George Louissaint Jr. was last seen at The Flats at UNF apartments, Building 65, according to a special bulletin distributed by the school to students and faculty.

Louissaint made a phone call to his sister around 3 a.m. but hasn’t been heard from since. Believing Louissaint is a danger to himself, his family called police around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

He’s described as a black male who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UPD at (904) 620-2800 or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.