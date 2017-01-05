VIDEO: Witnesses sought in Art Walk shooting

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl —
More than two weeks after a double shooting in downtown Jacksonville during Art Walk, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of the moments after the shooting.
SEE THE VIDEO HERE
Video captured one of the victim's as he walked into the alley of SunTrust on S. Laura Street after the shooting occurred.
JSO is asking help from the public in identifying several individuals who are assisting the victim.
Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity or location of these individuals is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
JSO does not believe the shooting was targeting the event or participants, rather that those involved came together in the alley off Laura Street, potentially to engage in some kind of criminal act, like a drug deal.
Williams now confirms there were multiple calibers of shell casings found at the scene, so it’s believed multiple firearms were involved. One of the victims had an empty holster on him, so Williams says it’s possible that person fired some of the shots. He says they’ve also linked a car to the incident and found an empty holster in that.
A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were shot, but the injuries are not considered life threatening. Williams says these victims are not cooperating with JSO in their investigation. Much of the police work right now is looking in to the victims and history then have with JSO, although neither are affiliated with any known gangs.
Up to two suspects are believed to be involved. The only description at this time is that one may be a black male with long dreads, according to the incident report.
Sheriff Mike Williams says, while it’s tragic that something like this happened at a large event Downtown, it’s important for people to understand that area is actually a generally safe location. There were no statistics immediately available for Downtown crime, but Williams says there have been more than 150 Art Walks in more than 13 years, and none have seen gun crime, to their recollection.
