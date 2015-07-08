Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    VIDEO: Mayor Curry addresses gun violence, crime-fighting steps

    View Larger

    Related

    Jacksonville's Mayor makes emergency funding request for new crime-fighting tool
    Jacksonville police, firefighters unions reach agreement on wages, retirement benefits
    Mayor "mad as hell" over continued violence in Jacksonville

    By Rich Jones

    Jacksonville, Fl —

    Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry addressed techology designed to curb gun violence and future public safety priorities during an appearance on Jacksonville's Morning News Thursday.

    VIDEO:  Mayor Curry and Rich Jones on News 104.5 WOKV

    Curry highlighted an emergency request for $250,000 to fund a program called Integrated Ballistic Identification System, also known as IBIS.

    The mayor says that program - which is tied to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) run by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms - utilizes a machine to process shell casings found at crime scenes.

    "When a gun fires a bullet, the casings have an imprint on it much like a fingerprint," Curry noted. "This technology will allow our law enforcement to trace guns used in a crime to other crimes much more rapidly than what happens now, which will lead to getting bad guys off the street and prosecuted that much quicker."

    Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams, and State Attorney Melissa Nelson are expected to visit Denver in April to see how the technology is being used and more. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     