By Stephanie Brown

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has obtained surveillance video they believe shows a suspect connected to a recent shooting.

JSO responded to the 4800 block of Park Street on Saturday January 7th in reference to a shooting. The incident report shows a man sitting in a vehicle with three other people at the intersection of Park and Lakeshore was shot in the head. The victims were sitting in a red charger when a white sedan pulled up and shot in to the victim car. The victims were able to drive to a Circle K gas station, where they called police.

VIDEO:Surveillance of suspect connected to shooting

If you have any information about this suspect’s identity or location, you’re asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible $3,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.