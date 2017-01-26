He got in through the ceiling, and made off with lottery tickets and cigarettes.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage from a December 26th burglary at J&J Food Store on McDuff Avenue. Investigators say the video shows the suspect getting in through the ceiling. He can then be seen trying-unsuccessfully- to open the register a number of times, ultimately grabbing a bag and filling it with cigarettes and lottery tickets before leaving.
VIDEO:Surveillance video of Westside burglary
If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
