By Stephanie Brown

He got in through the ceiling, and made off with lottery tickets and cigarettes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage from a December 26th burglary at J&J Food Store on McDuff Avenue. Investigators say the video shows the suspect getting in through the ceiling. He can then be seen trying-unsuccessfully- to open the register a number of times, ultimately grabbing a bag and filling it with cigarettes and lottery tickets before leaving.

VIDEO:Surveillance video of Westside burglary

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.