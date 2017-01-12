Video taken on I-95 sparks outrage among pet owners

Still of video taken by Brenna Cronin

By Sarah Thompson

It's a video that's sparking all sorts of backlash from pet owners.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is getting involved, after a woman says she recorded a video on I-95 of another driver, whose dog was standing on top of a cage on a trailer, out in the open.

She claims the dog was chained down and that she could see a letter 'S' carved into his leg.

But the dog's owner, who lives in St. Augustine, reached out to our partner Action News Jax, and he claims the dog prefers to be outside of his cage, instead of inside.

Deputies say they plan to do a wellness check on the man's animals.

WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC PROFANITY: