Posted: 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Virginia man arrested in St. Johns for having sexual relations with teen boy

William Bailey II
By Christy Turner

A man accused of having a nearly two-year relationship with a teen in St. Johns County is behind bars on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery.

Deputies booked the now 27-year-old William Bailey II into jail on Christmas Day.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Bailey, who’s from Virginia, met the 15-year-old through an online dating site in the summer of 2014.

According to the victim, he told Bailey his age when they were speaking online and when they met up in person for the first time. The teen told deputies that Bailey said he was not bothered by his age.

Their relationship ended in February of 2016 when the teen’s parents caught the couple out one night.

Throughout the relationship, investigators said the two would meet up at various locations around St. Johns County and engage in sexual intercourse. The report also stated Bailey would do drugs with the teen, including meth, heroin and cocaine.

Bailey is being held on a $200,000 bond. 

