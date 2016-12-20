Warehouse with ties to Jacksonville council member raided

The warehouse for Jerome Brown's BBQ is being raided by officials, according to reports. The warehouse is on Commonwealth Drive on Jacksonville's Westside.

By Action News Jax

The warehouse for Jerome Brown's BBQ is being raided by officials, according to reports.

The warehouse is on Commonwealth Drive on Jacksonville's Westside. FBI, IRS, HUD, the Small Business Administration and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are on scene.

City Councilwoman Katrina Brown is co-owner of the business. Jerome Brown is her father.

Action News Jax reported in August that the company still owes hundreds of thousands dollars to the city.

The company received an ultimatum letter on Dec. 2 from the city’s office of economic development. The letter from the office said Brown and the company must pay $22,515 in back property taxes from 2015 and nearly $4,000 in loan fees. It goes on to say, if these items were not paid by Dec. 31 the city would seek legal action against Co-wealth LLC.

Jerome Brown is in the warehouse, but hasn’t come out. Most people know his sauce which is sold in stores and his restaurant, which is on West Edgewood.

WOKV has reached out to Katrina Brown for comment on today's activity but, so far, we haven't heard back.