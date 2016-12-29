Follow us on

Posted: 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

WATCH: St. Augustine police attempt to rescue pig

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

When police officers say every call is different, they mean it.

The St. Augustine Police Department says they got a call about a pig walking down the road and with a little coaxing and a little corn, they ALMOST had him in the backseat.

The department has already helped rescue a snake and a goat this year.

