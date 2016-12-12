Weapon confiscated at First Coast High for second day in a row

By Stephanie Brown

For the second day in a row- and the third time in a week- First Coast High School parents have been alerted to a weapon found on school grounds. Now, the school’s administration is promising change.

We first told you Wednesday that a gun was recovered from a student at the High School. That student was detained and the gun was confiscated. We’re told there was also an incident last Thursday, although we have not yet received details from DCPS on what kind of weapon was involved and whether there were any arrests in that case.

Now, the Duval County Public School District confirms they found a stun gun on school property Thursday, and two students have been arrested. A student tip led school officials to the suspects, who we’re told could face criminal and disciplinary action. Nobody was injured during this incident.

A call from the First Coast High Principal to parents noted the problem they’re having because of all of these potentially dangerous situations.

“This is completely unacceptable and forces a disruption in the safe learning environment at First Coast High School,” says Principal Simmons.

As a result, the call told parents that school officials and law enforcement will be speaking with students, and they will likely be increasing random searches on the campus. They’re also urging parents to speak with their children about reporting weapons on campus and understanding the consequences of poor decisions.

WOKV has requested the arrest reports for the students involved in these incidents, and we will update you as that information comes in.

A student tip separately led police to a starter pistol and knife on a student at Fletcher Middle School Wednesday. That student has also been arrested, although that report is not yet available either.