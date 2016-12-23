Westside man admits to shooting and killing neighbor's dog

By Robert Alonso

Robert Ponting says he was just defending himself and a family with two small girls that live on his property.



Now a dog that belonged to one of his neighbors is dead and they tell our partner Action News Jax they want Ponting to face animal cruelty charges.



The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after the dog - whose name was Kato - was apparently shot in the head and buried in Ponting's backyard after running away from home.



Daniel Clark - a friend of the family which owned Kato - says the dog had been missing for four days and it was only after they started posting flyers around the neighborhood when a tip came from a woman whose husband helped bury Kato.



That led them to Ponting's Westside property with shovels in hand.



"We uncovered a dog and his legs were strapped with some snare-looking ropes on the front and back," Clark added.



Clark also noted that there appeared to be a bullet hole in Kato's skull.



"This dog was part of the family. I’ve seen him every day," Clark added. "It's just sad to see an animal with so much life that someone would just take it."



Ponting claims he found Kato unleashed in his yard when he went outside to get firewood and that's why he shot him.



"If it's a pitbull or any other dog that's big enough to kill a child, he's not supposed to be on my property," Ponting added.



Ponting also claims that Kato's owners let him run loose in the neighborhood all the time and that he used ropes because he didn't want to touch a dead animal.



When asked by an Action reporter why he didn't tell the family about it, Ponting said he thought they didn't want Kato since he was always running loose.



Kato's family says the dog wasn't aggressive.