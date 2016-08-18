Westside man shot, arrested for trying to strangle wife

By Robert Alonso

He told officers he was shot accidentally by his wife at first.

Now a 43-year-old Westside man is locked up for allegedly trying to strangle her.

Valentino Ray McBride was arrested on a felony strangulation charge after he ended up at Baptist Medical Center in Downtown Jacksonville with a bullet wound in one of his legs.

Officers were called to the home he shares with his wife on Pinebay Circle North around 6:30 Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, his wife pulled a gun out of her purse and shot him after he had her on the ground.

The report notes that McBride was shot after he reached for something on the side of the bed.

Police say she had bruises and marks on her neck and arms which were photographed by a paramedic.

At least 7 witnesses were noted in the report, including two minors aged 14 and 11.

As of 1 p.m. today, McBride is held on $1,508 bond.