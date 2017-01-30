In this Jan. 29, 2017 photo, Jorge Torres takes part in a rally protesting President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen, in Elizabeth, N.J., outside the Homeland Security Detention Center. (Thomas E. Franklin/The Record via AP)

By Action News Jax

Several Northeast Florida leaders have released statements about President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry released a statement Monday in support of the policy:

There are terrorists in other countries who want to kill us and have leveraged a weak vetting system to do so. We promised in the aftermath of 9/11 that we would never forget. It seems like some critics may have forgotten. The administration’s intent is to keep the United States and our people safe. That intention is clear. That intention is worthy. I will work with the Trump administration and law enforcement to see that legal residents and those who follow the rules have an opportunity to thrive in our nation."

Congressman John Rutherford released a statement about the need to protect citizens first:

The United States has been and will continue to be a nation of immigrants that welcomes people from around the world that love this land. But we must protect our citizens first and foremost by ensuring that we keep would-be terrorists from exploiting our visa and refugee programs. I support increased vetting of travelers from countries that are known sponsors and harbors of terrorism, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to strengthen our vetting of foreign travelers."

Congressman Al Lawson said the executive order goes against everything the U.S. stands for:

I am disappointed by this Executive Order because it goes against everything this country stands for. I can think of few things more un-American than discriminating against people seeking refuge on our shores because of their religion. This action betrays who we are as a country. Keeping the American people safe from threats from abroad is very important to me but targeting an entire religion is completely misguided and irresponsible.

This order dishonors our values and has caused shockwaves of confusion throughout our nation. America is the land of opportunity regardless of age, race, class and religion. I will continue to work for smart action to protect our borders while protecting religious freedom and defending our American values.”

Congressman Bill Nelson expressed concern in a letter to Trump that the executive order may do more harm than good:

Defeating the diabolical threat of terrorism is imperative to our national security. Our military and intelligence professionals are engaged around the world in the fight against terrorist groups like ISIS. Our success in this fight, both at home and abroad, depends on the cooperation and assistance of Muslims who reject radicalism and violence. Whether intended or not, this Executive Order risks alienating the very people we rely upon in the fight against terror.

Over the weekend, numerous people were detained at U.S. ports of entry, including an Iraqi interpreter who served alongside our troops. When we promise sanctuary to individuals who risk their lives assisting U.S. forces in the fight against terrorism, it is both unfair and counterproductive to turn them away at our shores. While we must do everything in our power to protect the United States, I am concerned this Executive Order will only undermine our counterterrorism efforts. I urge you to develop policy that keeps America safe, builds trust with our partners, and demonstrates compassion to those who need our help."

Sen. Marco Rubio released a joint statement with Sen. Tim Scott regarding the executive order:

After reviewing the recent Executive Orders, it is clear to us that some of what is being said and reported about the scope and implications of these measures is misleading. However, it is also clear that the manner in which these measures were crafted and implemented have greatly contributed to the confusion, anxiety and uncertainty of the last few days.

We generally support additional vetting for many of those entering our country from nations where the United States has identified there are serious concerns regarding terrorist activities and planning. But given the broad scope and nature of these policy changes, we have some unanswered questions and concerns. We are seeking clarity on the changes to the Visa Waiver program, which is critical to the economies of our respective states. And we are uneasy about the potential impact of these measures on our military and our diplomatic personnel abroad, as well as those who put their lives on the line to work with us. We are both committed to doing what we must to keep America safe. We are equally committed to the defense of religious liberty and our tradition of providing refuge to those fleeing persecution. Like so many Americans, we are both guided by our belief that when we stand before our Creator to face judgment, He will say that “to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me." That is why we intend to do all we can to both keep America safe, and keep America special."

