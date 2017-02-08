Wind damage across NE Florida following late-night storms

By Rich Jones

A line of storms originating from New Orleans tornadic cells moved quickly west to east across SE Georgia and NE Florida Tuesday night.

While we only had two official severe thunderstorm warnings (Baker and Nassau County), Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh had many 40-60 mph wind hits on First Alert Doppler HD along the leading edge of the line.

There may have been stronger winds over smaller areas. There were some small circulations but, so far, no confirmed tornadoes.

"At this time it's all wind damage reports, and tornadoes do cause wind damage but tornado damage is a different beast than straight line wind damage. We believe this type of event that we saw (tonight) was due to straight line winds coming across the area", said NWS Meteorologist Angie Enyedi.



"We were getting reports from emergency management and trained storm spotters all evening long", said Enyedi.

Mike Buresh says much of the tree and power line damage was most likely straight line winds and/or microbursts.

Damage reports are coming in from the Heritage Landing neighborhood along SR 13 in St. Johns County. There was also severe weather damage in Middleburg, Doctors Lake, and Orange Park.

And isolated pockets of damage reports have come in from Duval and Nassau County.

National Weather Service survey teams will be spending much of Wednesday tracking the storm damage to determine if we saw any tornadoes.

Rainfall was pretty brief so amounts averaged 1/3 to 3/4 of an inch, a few spots 1”+.