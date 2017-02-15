Windy Wednesday, midday storms ahead of cold front

Timing out the potential for storms on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

By Rich Jones

Prepare for a windy Wednesday with the potential for isolated storms.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for NE Florida from 12pm-6pm. A Wind Advisor is issued when sustained winds greater than 25 mph are expected for at least an hour, with gusts of 35 to 57 mph at any time.

By the lunch hour we'll be tracking storms ahead of a cold front. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the greatest threat we face is the wind.

DOWNLOAD THE BURESH WEATHER PODCAST

Wind gusts could be in excess of 40 mph at times before, during, and after the storms.

Severe storms last week left thousands of NE Florida residents without power, and uprooted trees.

GALLERY: SEVERE WEATHER 2/7/17