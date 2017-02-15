Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 5:16 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Windy Wednesday, midday storms ahead of cold front

    View Larger
    Timing of storms Wednesday
    Timing out the potential for storms on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. 

    Related

    See the interactive radar
    Confirmed EF-1 Tornado in Bradford, St. Johns County
    Mike Buresh Daily Discussion
    Gallery: Severe Weather Damage 2/7/16 gallery
    Gallery: Severe Weather Damage 2/7/16

    By Rich Jones

    Jacksonville, FL —

    Prepare for a windy Wednesday with the potential for isolated storms.  

    A Wind Advisory is in effect for NE Florida from 12pm-6pm.  A Wind Advisor is issued when sustained winds greater than 25 mph are expected for at least an hour, with gusts of 35 to 57 mph at any time. 

    By the lunch hour we'll be tracking storms ahead of a cold front.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the greatest threat we face is the wind. 

    DOWNLOAD THE BURESH WEATHER PODCAST

    Wind gusts could be in excess of 40 mph at times before, during, and after the storms. 

    Severe storms last week left thousands of NE Florida residents without power, and uprooted trees

    GALLERY:  SEVERE WEATHER 2/7/17

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     