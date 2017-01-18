By Robert Alonso

The woman who was abducted as a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital 18 years ago is speaking out for the first time.



In an interview this morning with ABC's "Good Morning America", Alexis Manigo talks about what it was like for her to find out she was really born Kamiyah Mobley.



"Your whole life, you've been known as Alexis, Lexi," Manigo added. "Now it's like people are referring to you as someone else nationally."



Her story exploded publicly last Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that Mobley had been found living in South Carolina and that the woman she thought was her mother was under arrest on charges of kidnapping and custodial interference.



That woman - 51-year-old Gloria B. Williams - has since been extradited to Duval County and is held without bond following her first appearance in front of the judge this morning. She's due in court again February 8th.



Manigo wouldn't say how she found out about her past because of concerns it might hurt Gloria legally and also admitted that it was painful to see Williams arrested.



"She's a gentle woman," Manigo noted. "From that one mistake, I was given the best life. I had everything I ever needed [and] wanted. I had love, especially."



Manigo said she hopes the justice system won't punish Williams too hard and that she will always love her no matter what.



"I understand what she did was wrong, but just don't lock her up and throw away the key, like everything she did was just awful," Manigo stated. "She loved me for 18 years. She cared for me for 18 years."



Also speaking to ABC's GMA, Manigo's lawyer says they're reviewing her legal options moving forward, which includes getting her real identity sorted out.

Manigo has since been reunited with her biological parents and says she's going to give them a chance to be in her life moving forward.

Gloria Williams held without bond. Suspect in #kamiyahmobley case. Next court date February 8th. @WOKVNewspic.twitter.com/WdXUJ9wFok — Robert Alonso (@RAlonsoWOKV) January 18, 2017

