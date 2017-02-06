Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Woman accused of sex act at Duval County Courthouse wanted by police

    Brittney Jones
    Brittney Jones

    Jeremiah Robinson photo
    Jeremiah Robinson

    By Kevin Rafuse

    JACKSONVILLE, FL —

    The woman accused of performing a sex act in the Duval County Courthouse, and then posting a video of it on social media is wanted by police.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Brittney Jones and 35-year old Jeremiah Robinson are wanted for an unnatural and lascivious act.

    Jones allegedly had sex with Robinson on January 31st, and then posted the video on social media with the caption “I just found a way to get out of trouble.”

    Courthouse administrators confirmed the act took place in the hallway during business hours.

    Officials say Jones and Robinson know they are wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

