By Kevin Rafuse

The woman accused of performing a sex act in the Duval County Courthouse, and then posting a video of it on social media is wanted by police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Brittney Jones and 35-year old Jeremiah Robinson are wanted for an unnatural and lascivious act.

Jones allegedly had sex with Robinson on January 31st, and then posted the video on social media with the caption “I just found a way to get out of trouble.”

Courthouse administrators confirmed the act took place in the hallway during business hours.

Officials say Jones and Robinson know they are wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call police.