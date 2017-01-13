By Stephanie Brown

She is coming back to Jacksonville

51-year-old Gloria Williams has been named by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as the woman who abducted Kamiyah Mobley as an infant 18 years ago. She has been arrested in Walterboro, South Carolina, where she is being held on the Jacksonville warrant for kidnapping and custodial interference.

In court Friday, Williams waived extradition, meaning she will be brought back to Florida to face the local charges. The judge there denied bond to allow extradition, but says Williams will have a bond hearing once she’s in Jacksonville.

Mobley was there for the bond hearing, sobbing and surrounded by loved ones.

JSO says Williams went to then-University Medical Center dressed like a nurse in 1998. She allegedly talked with and helped Mobley’s 16-year-old mother, before walking off with the baby.

It’s unclear why Williams was in Jacksonville, any ties she has to the area, and why she targeted Mobley. Police also aren’t yet sure whether Williams went directly back to South Carolina after taking the newborn.

More than 2,500 tips and leads were received through the course of the investigation, and JSO says they finally got a break late last year, when information submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Walterboro. Police found an 18-year-old with Mobley’s birthday, and soon confirmed the identity she was living under was fake. DNA testing which returned Thursday night confirmed the teen is Mobley.

We’re told Williams was raising Mobley as her own daughter.

Williams could face life in prison if convicted on the kidnapping charge. It’s not yet clear how quickly she will return to Jacksonville, but the State Attorney’s Office has promised a full pursuit of justice.