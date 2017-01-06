By Stephanie Brown

An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a missing Jacksonville woman.

We first told you Thursday that police in Ohio confirmed remains that were found in May as 33-year-old Tiffany Chambers. Chambers lived in Jacksonville, and had been missing about a year when the remains were found. It took several months to confirm the identity using DNA.

Now, our news partner WHIO in Ohio has found court records showing 34-year-old Hannah Whitman has been arrested for complicity to aggravated murder in connection to this case. Further details on her exact involvement aren’t yet available, although she has been booked in to the Clark County Jail.