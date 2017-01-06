Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:23 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Woman charged with DUI in Clay had BAC over 3 times legal limit

View Larger
Virginia Lee
Virginia Lee

A woman driving with a blood-alcohol level over three times the legal limit was arrested in Clay County Friday morning on a charge of DUI.

The Clay County Sheriff’s said a concerned citizen called after seeing Virginia Lee, 36, veering over the center line on C.R. 220 and nearly driving into a ditch shortly after 2 a.m.

The citizen followed Lee until deputies were able to locate her and initiate a traffic stop.

Deputies said Lee had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and they could smell a moderate odor of alcohol coming from her.

The arrest report stated Lee had to be asked twice for her driver’s license because she didn’t understand what deputies were asking for. 

The Sheriff’s Office said she failed to follow instructions during the Standardized Field Sobriety Exercises and appeared to be unsteady while doing the balance portion of the exam.

Deputies said Lee had a blood alcohol level of 0.259 and 0.256.  

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 