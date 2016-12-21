By Danielle Avitable

Action News Jax

A Jacksonville woman said a thief is targeting her at her Springfield home.

She said after he broke into her home once, she changed the locks, but he came back.

"It makes me feel like it's personal at this point," the woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

According to an incident report Action News Jax requested from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the woman was asleep when someone broke in through her window and stole her wallet, keys and car.

Less than 24 hours later and even after the woman said she changed her locks, the man came back.

"I honestly didn't believe this could be happening two nights in a row. I thought I was dreaming like it’s surreal,” the woman said.

She said she shouted that she had a gun and the man ran off.

The woman then installed surveillance cameras around her home, and two weeks later, she said she caught him on video coming straight for her house.

"He knew where he intended on getting in that evening, which is the most frightening part, is that I’m clearly being targeted," the woman said.

And the woman said she saw him spotting the newly installed cameras.

"I see him recognize the fact that there is a blinking camera and he hides his face and takes off in the direction he came in," the woman said.

Although the man only had one successful break in, the woman said she’s living in fear.

"A police officer came to check on me and I answered the door with a gun, that's the life I live," she said.

Besides cameras and signs she put up around her home, she said she also adopted another guard dog.

"I’ve done everything a person could do to try to be safe," the woman said.

The woman said she reached out to JSO several times to get something done.

"Everything keeps happening and no one’s doing anything," she said.

The woman said the chief recently came out to her house to look at the surveillance video.

"Now that he's seen the video, he agrees that I’m being targeted," she said.

The woman said she thinks he is a younger man and describes him as being tall and skinny.

She was told by police that there will be more officers patrolling the area.