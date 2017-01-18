Woman sought after robbing Argyle Forest shop

Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Watch President Obama's final news conference, scheduled to begin 2:15 ET.

    Posted: 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

    Sunset Novelties suspect
    By Stephanie Brown

    Jacksonville, FL —

    Prospective customer-turned-thief.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who went in to Sunset Novelties on Argyle Forest Boulevard Monday afternoon, pretending to have an interest in buying something from the store. We’re told the woman waited until other customers were gone and then demanded money from an employee while holding a sharp object as a weapon.

    The suspect grabbed money when the employee opened the register. She then ran out and was seen getting in to the passenger side of a white pickup truck.

    If you have any information on this suspect or her current location, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible $3,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

