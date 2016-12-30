Follow us on

Posted: 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Couple arrested for stealing purses at Taco Lu, other locations around Jax Beach

Natalie Kelleher
Natalie Kelleher

Jacob Martin photo
Jacob Martin

By Brittney Donovan

Action News Jax

Jacksonville Beach police have arrested a second suspect accused of several purse thefts, including one at Taco Lu.

Police have arrested Natalie Marie Kelleher and Jacob Jefferson Martin. 

Martin was arrested on Thursday.

The couple is accused of stealing a purse from Taco Lu on Dec. 4.

Video shows them loitering in the restaurant, apparently looking for purses on the back of chairs.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a similar case during which a purse was stolen from the back of a woman's chair at a Jacksonville Ale House.

