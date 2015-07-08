Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:18 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Young Palm Coast man killed in crash

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

A 21-year-old man from Palm Coast lost his life in a crash Thursday. 

Tyler Allen was driving on Palm Coast Parkway when a vehicle pulled in front of his, causing Allen to rear-end the vehicle. 

Allen's vehicle overturned and he was thrown to the pavement.  

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle had minor injuries.

A crash report from FHP says charges are pending. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 