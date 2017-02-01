Apple considers legal action over immigration ban

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump, Peter Thiel and Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, Inc., listen during a meeting with technology executives at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City. This is the first major meeting between President-elect Trump and technology industry leaders. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Apple Inc. is considering taking legal action in response to President Donald Trump's controversial refugee and immigration ban, CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

>> Read more trending stories

Cook did not elaborate on the potential action, telling the Journal only that, "We want to be constructive and productive."

The order, signed Friday, pauses America's refugee program for four months, indefinitely bans people from war-ravaged Syria and temporarily freezes immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Federal judges in several states have issued orders that temporarily block the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after Trump's travel ban took effect and found themselves in limbo.

Cook said the order has affected hundreds of Apple employees, including one who is expecting a child and worries that the child's grandparents, who have Canadian and Iranian citizenship, won't be able to meet the baby, according to the Journal.

"These are people that have friends and family. They're co-workers. They're taxpayers. They're key parts of the community," Cook told the newspaper.

Apple is among multiple big-name tech companies that have voiced opposition to the travel ban, which sparked protests and confusion at airports nationwide. Amazon, Microsoft and Expedia have backed a lawsuit filed by Washington state's attorney general against the executive order.

Cook told The Journal that he has been in touch with "very, very senior people in the White House" to try to convince them to repeal the ban.

Trump has argued that the travel restrictions are necessary to protect Americans and American interests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.