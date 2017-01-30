Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: President Donald Trump signs three executive actions in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. The actions outline a reorganization of the National Security Council, implement a five year lobbying ban on administration officials and a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for a foreign country and calls on military leaders to present a report to the president in 30 days that outlines a strategy for defeating ISIS. (Photo by Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump will announce on Tuesday his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia's death last year.

Trump made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter. He said his choice will be announced at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

">January 30, 2017

Former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy left in February when Scalia, a right-leaning voice on the court, died. However, Republicans pushed back against the nomination. Within hours of Scalia's death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said the vacancy "should not be filled until we have a new president."

Republicans didn't hold hearings on Garland's nomination.

Federal appeals court judges William Pryor, Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman are considered front-runners to fill Scalia's seat, the Associated Press reported, citing an unidentified source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the decision.