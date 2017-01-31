Jenna Bush Hager (pictuted) shared an image of a speech from her father, former President George W. Bush, in an apparent response to Trump's executive order to ban refugees and people from seven different Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager responded to the current political controversy around President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven majority Muslim countries to the U.S. with a tweet Tuesday.

Hager shared an excerpt from a speech, given by her father, former President George W. Bush, in 2001.

"'This is not the America I know'… just a reminder this am to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions," Hager shared in a tweet with her father’s speech.

">January 31, 2017

The Huffington Post reported that George W. Bush delivered the speech, referred to as "Islam is Peace," on Sept. 17, 2001, at the Islamic Center of Washington.

In the excerpt Hager shared, Bush said, "The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam."

"That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace," Bush said in the speech. "These terrorists don’t represent peace. They represent evil and war."

He continued, "In our anger and emotion, our fellow Americans must treat each other with respect."

The tweet came after Hager retweeted Steven Rattner, who once served as counselor to the cecretary of the treasury in the Obama administration and worked to restructure the country's automobile industry.

"In light of Trump's executive orders, worth remembering G. W. Bush's unifying speech at an Islamic Center post 9/11," Rattner tweeted.

">January 28, 2017