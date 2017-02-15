Mar-a-Lago dinner: House Oversight chair probes security

President Donald Trump, second from right, and first lady Melania Trump, right, stop to pose for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, and his wife Akie Abe, left, before they have dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Kristina Webb

Palm Beach Post

U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, sent a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, asking for information on the Trump administration’s handling of potentially secure documents at Mar-a-Lago this past weekend.

The request comes in the wake of photos taken by Mar-a-Lago Club members and widely shared on social media showing Trump and his aides reviewing documents alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his team as they prepared for an impromptu news conference to address a reported North Korean missile launch.

In the images, Trump, Abe and their staff members are huddled around a dinner table on Mar-a-Lago’s open-air terrace. Diners present have reported that there were about 100 club members and guests present.

The White House has pushed back at critics who have said the setting was not secure, saying Monday that there were no classified documents discussed at the table, and that the president was briefed in a separate, secure room.

“While the President is always on duty, and cannot dictate the timing of when he needs to receive sensitive information about urgent matters, we hope the White House will cooperate in providing the Committee with additional information,” the Utah Republican wrote.

Here is the full text of the letter Chaffetz sent to Priebus: