    Updated: 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 | Posted: 1:09 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

    Newspaper writes story about Trump, uses photo of Alec Baldwin as president

    President Trump and Alec Baldwin
    AP Photos
    President Trump and Alec Baldwin

    By Joy Johnston

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The president has expressed his disdain on Twitter, but many people are impressed with Alec Baldwin’s uncanny impersonation of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

    The impression is so spot-on that a newspaper based in the Dominican Republic used a photo of Baldwin playing Trump to accompany a story about President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The story can be seen in the Feb. 10 edition of El Nacional, on page 19.

    ">February 11, 2017

    On Saturday, El Nacional issued an apology for its error. 

